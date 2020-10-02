Jeffrey Weston Hedrick, 76, went to be with the Lord in the presence of his family, on September 29, 2020. Jeff was born June 1, 1944 in East Hartford, CT. He graduated from East Hartford High School in 1962. He was employed in the insurance industry for over 40 years, with most of that time being with The Hartford Insurance Group. Jeff was proud of his German heritage, having traveled to Germany on several occasions. He partook in many a hefeweizen during his lunch breaks at the Hartford, unbeknownst to his colleagues. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter H. Hedrick and Eleanor M. Weston. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dianne Irving Hedrick, his children, Mark M. Hedrick (Diane) of Suffield, CT, Aaron C. Hedrick (Phuong Hedrick) of Ho Chi Minh CIty, Vietnam, and Amy S. Dowdy (Jonathan) of Boones Mill, VA. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, each of whom he shared a special bond with. Grandpa will be missed by Kathryn and Daniel Hedrick of WIndsor, CT., and Joshua and Aliveya Dowdy of Boones Mill, VA. He took such pride in hearing Katie sing and about her new love for golf. Grandpa enjoyed talking about sports with Daniel, in particular, baseball. They often playfully sparred over the Red Sox and Yankees. Papa Jeff, as he was affectionately known, enjoyed watching Aliveya dance and was so proud of her as a student. He also enjoyed Joshua's sense of humor and was overjoyed when he received his scholarship to college. Jeff proudly served his country for 27 years in the Army Reserves, retiring at the rank of Command Sergeant Major. He was a true leader in every sense of the word. He was an avid Red Sox fan, and enjoyed taking his kids and grandkids to games at Fenway. He attended Crossroads Community Cathedral in East Hartford, CT. He loved his church family and enjoyed meeting in the cafe after service with his friends. Jeff loved God, his family and his country. He also leaves behind his best friends, Sunny, Bruder and Dory. Services will be held October 3, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Crossroads Community Cathedral, East Hartford, CT. The service may also be live streamed at: www.myccc.church/jeffrey-hedrick.



