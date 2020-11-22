1/1
Jan 1, 1920-Nov 9, 2020 Jennie Marquis, 100, passed away peacefully at Hebrew Home in West Hartford, CT. She was a former resident of Rocky Hill, CT and New Britain, CT. She was the youngest and last survivor of six children born to Joseph and Antonina Wodecki, who emigrated to America from Poland in time for Jennie to be born in the U.S. She is survived by her daughter Linda Clark of Wethersfield CT and son Robert Marquis of North Carolina and numerous grandchildren including Susan Clark, Nancy Clark and Daniel Clark and great grand children Kayla, Lexi, Bella, Rubi, Nathan, Julia, Braden and Kendall. They were all very special to her. She is predeceased by her children Gloria, Ronald, Judy and Sheila, who she now joins in heaven. Her finest memories were from her restaurant Jen & Lens, that she rented with her now ex-husband Leonard Marquis, in Old Saybrook, 1952. Cooking was her passion. She enjoyed waitressing and even worked as a barmaid. She also loved sewing and making beautiful crafts. She worked in different dress factories in New Britain, which began her next passion. As Jennie got older, she loved ballroom dancing and making beautiful gowns to wear. She also enjoyed doing volunteer work at New Britain General Hospital. Jennie loved gardening and making beautiful flower arrangements, she was a very talented, crafty person. She continued making crafts until she was 98 years young. She loved her family very much. Jennie will be truly missed. A private graveside service will be held at Center Cemetary in Rocky Hill, CT at a later date.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
