|
|
Jennie (Giovannina) Catherine Zito, 97, of Thompsons Station, TN, passed away peacefully on April 17th, 2020. Jennie was born in Wethersfield, CT on September 28, 1922. She graduated from Wethersfield High school. She was married to Eugene Zito on December 23, 1944 and were married 50 years. Jennie worked as a clerical supervisor for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft during WWII where she met Eugene Zito who was doing aircraft engine quality control. They were married and moved to Manchester, CT on Oakwood Rd. She started her own ironing business and ironed many clothes for Manchester residents for over 75 years. She only recently stopped ironing when she turned 95 years old. Also, during part of that time, she worked for Weight Watchers Inc. as clerk for more than 25 years. Jennie was happiest when the family was around her especially her brothers and sisters. All that have met Jennie loved her laugh and her smile. Jennie is survived by her sisters Amelia Kohler and June Zinker, her daughter Sandra and her husband William Matthews of Bel Aire, MD, her son Gary Zito and his wife Sheyla of Thompson's Stations, TN, her grandchildren Tiffany Zito Robinson, and Christopher Zito of Florida, and her great grandchildren Jasper Robinson and Zoey Robinson also of Florida, and Gracee Swatsworth of Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her step daughter Rose Marie; her step grandchildren Kenneth Zito, Terri Hatcher, Leonardo Lages, Giovanni Lages and her close friends Mike and Fern Pasternak formerly of Manchester who were also considered family. Jennie is preceded in death by her husband Eugene Zito, her sister Carrie Abate, her brothers Frank Aforismo, Joe Aforismo, and Valentine Aforismo; and her stepchildren Benedetto and Rita. Funeral service will be livestreamed at 11:00 a.m. on Friday April 24th from Mount St. Benedict Cemetery. Those wishing to attend virtually please visit www.tierneyfuenralhome.com and click the link on our homepage below the Covid-19 update. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2020