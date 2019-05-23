Resources More Obituaries for Jennie Gorra Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jennie M. Gorra

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jennie Mae (Haddad) Gorra, 91, of Manchester, beloved wife of the late George Gorra, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born in Willimantic on January 15, 1928 to the late William and Nellie (Birbarie) Haddad.Jennie grew up in Willimantic on a city block filled with cousins, aunts and uncles and extended family. She attended the Windham school system and was a graduate of Windham High School, Class of 1944. She was the Co-Founder, along with her husband, of Syndet Products Inc., which is now known as Simoniz USA. "Grandma Jennie," as known by the community, was such a loving, caring individual. Her family was precious to her, especially her grandchildren. She was always inquiring how everyone was doing and what new things were going on in the family. Jennie loved spending time in Florida, at her winter home, with her special friend, Pat Menino. Jennie was also known for her delicious strawberry jam. Family and friends were always looking forward to when her new batch would be finished. She was an avid knitter, and was expert in counted cross stich. In her spare time, she could be found watching and cheering on the UCONN Women's basketball team. Jennie is survived by her two children; Michele G. O'Neil and her husband Timothy of Manchester and William M. Gorra and his wife Christine of West Hartford, her grandchildren; Erin A. Anselmo of Manchester, Allison O. Williams and her husband Jason of Manchester, Caitlin G. O'Neil of Bolton, Zachary Gorra, Nicholas Gorra, and David Gorra all of West Hartford, William Gorra and his wife Alexandra of Bolton and Dillon Meehan of Washington D.C. as well as 8 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her daughter Patricia G. Meehan. Her three brothers James Haddad, Lt. Colonel Frederick Haddad and Theodore Haddad, and her sister, Eleanor Nassiff also predeceased her.Jennie's family would also like to thank special friends and companions Mary, Linda, Lisa, Henrietta, and Kamille who gave such excellent care and companionship. The family is also grateful to the Hospice/Palliative Care Unit of the VNA who cared so tenderly and completely for Jennie. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 9-11:30 a.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester with a short prayer service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Operation Smile. To make a donation or leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries