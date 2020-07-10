Jennie M. Kilian, 98, of Granby, formerly of West Hartford, widow of Robert E. Kilian, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 5th, 2020. Born February 14th, 1922 in Central Falls, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Maciej J. and Victoria (Bomba) Majka. Jennie graduated from Rhode Island College of Education and was a teacher in the Central Falls, Rhode Island school system, Henry Barnard School (Rhode Island College) and Sockanosset Boys Training School. During the summer months while teaching she worked at various hotels and restaurants in Old Orchard Beach, Maine and on Block Island, RI where she met her husband, Bob. Jennie was a faithful communicant at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford and a longtime member of the Hartford Golf Club. She volunteered at polling centers and the Hartford Hospital Auxiliary Store. Jennie enjoyed golf, bowling, reading, puzzles, boating, embroidery and theater. Jennie is survived by her two sisters, Laura (Majka) Buzdigian of St. Petersburg, FL and Sophie (Majka) Wyntjes of Houston, TX, her stepson, John N. Kilian, her granddaughter, Karen Barrows, her nieces and nephews, Pauline Majka Parillo, Thaddeus Majka, Donald Majka, Catherine Majka Williams, Edward T. Broadmeadow, Lt. Gen. John J. Broadmeadow, USMC, Paul G. Broadmeadow, James T. Broadmeadow, Paula Buzdigian Powell, Karen Buzdigian Scarpetta, Arthur Buzdigian, Lori Buzdigian Trudeau, John Charles Buzdigian, Lauren Wyntjes Deleo, Larry Wyntjes and Walter Mattew Wyntjes. She was predeceased by an infant son, Robbie, her siblings, Thaddeus Majka, Walter Majka, Stella (Majka) Richardson and Irene (Majka) Broadmeadow and her nephews, Kenneth Majka and Allen Buzdigian. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Ave., Hartford on Monday (July 13) from 9:00-10:00am. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be at 10:00am followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Cathedral of St. Joseph, Hartford at 10:30am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cathedral of St. Joseph, 140 Farmington Ave., Hartford, CT 06105. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.