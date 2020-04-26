|
Jennie (Janine) Prockniewicz 94, of Sweden, Maine passed away on April 22, 2020. She was the daughter of Stanislaw Trawinski and Maria Trawinski born on November 17,1925 in Orleans, France. Shortly after the war (WWII) she fell in love with an American soldier by the name of Bennie Prockniewicz. By coincidence they both spoke Polish. The romance soon blossomed with a marriage taking place in France before Bennie was shipped back to the States with Jennie to follow. Alone, she was one of the many war brides who entered and was processed through Ellis Island, New York and was reunited with her beloved Bennie. Jennie was now in America and her goal was to learn, read and write English. All accomplished in short order. This was in addition to her knowledge of both French and Polish. Residing first in Haverhill, Massachusetts they soon moved and settled in Rochester, New Hampshire where they split time between their cozy lakeside cottage that Bennie built on Great East Lake in Wakefield, New Hampshire. As was common in that generation she was a homemaker. She could oil paint seascapes and was a master of the sewing machine. She and Bennie took their golden years to Hobe Sound in Florida before returning to be near their daughter in South Glastonbury, Connecticut. After Bennie died Jennie lived with her daughter's family and moved to Sweden, Maine. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Wayne Merrick, also grandchildren David Merrick and Dana Flanagan, both in Connecticut. Glastonbury Funeral Home 450 New London Trnpke. Glastonbury CT 06033 is assisting the family with arrangements. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020