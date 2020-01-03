Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Beauchemin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie T. Beauchemin


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie T. Beauchemin Obituary
Jennie T. Beauchemin died peacefully on December 31, 2019 of complications from dementia. Born in Pittsfield, MA on January 27, 1925, she was the daughter of James and Josephine Traversa. A graduate of Pittsfield High School, Jennie worked at General Electric during World War II on a production line. Later, along with her husband Kenneth, she was the owner of Berkshire Hearing Aid Center for over 40 years, with offices in Pittsfield, MA, Great Barrington, MA, and Bennington, VT. Predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Kenneth Beauchemin, she leaves two sons, Rhett Beauchemin (Elizabeth Parker) of Manchester, CT, and Mark Beauchemin of Pittsfield, MA; four grandchildren, Amy Fallon (Edward Fallon), Jason Beauchemin, Sarah Beauchemin (Anthony Beauchemin), and Emily Kahn (Daniel Kahn); and two great-grandchildren, Joseph and Emma Fallon. Jennie's family wishes to extend their deep gratitude and appreciation to LiveWell (Alzheimer's Resource Center) for five years of daily exceptional medical care and their unending patient and loving focus for Jennie's quality of life and dignity. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. Services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions in Jennie's name may be made to LiveWell, 1261 South Main Street, Plantsville, CT 06479. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -