Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Vincenzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Vincenzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie Vincenzo Obituary
Jennie Vincenzo, 88, of Wethersfield, passed into the Lord's presence on Thursday, (July 4, 2019) at Manchester Manor. Born in Hartford, a daughter of the late Gabriel and Maria (Rucci) Vincenzo. She was a graduate of Hartford Public High School and Hillyer College with a degree in medical studies, which later became the University of Hartford. She was a trusted and loyal office manager for the late Dr. Carol Goldenthal for over 40 years. Jennie was a devoted member of The Gospel Hall in Newington for over 60 years and a member of the Wethersfield Historical Society. She was known for her smile and her kind compassionate spirit. She leaves behind her nephew, David Cagliostro; two nieces,Joyce O'Brien and Carolyn Cagliostro; and a great niece, Diana Malajas. She was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Sarah Cagliostro and Filomena Vincenzo. A funeral service will take place on Saturday (July 13, 2019) at 11 AM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill, Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 10 to 11 AM just prior to the service. Please share an online expression of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now