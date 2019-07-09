Jennie Vincenzo, 88, of Wethersfield, passed into the Lord's presence on Thursday, (July 4, 2019) at Manchester Manor. Born in Hartford, a daughter of the late Gabriel and Maria (Rucci) Vincenzo. She was a graduate of Hartford Public High School and Hillyer College with a degree in medical studies, which later became the University of Hartford. She was a trusted and loyal office manager for the late Dr. Carol Goldenthal for over 40 years. Jennie was a devoted member of The Gospel Hall in Newington for over 60 years and a member of the Wethersfield Historical Society. She was known for her smile and her kind compassionate spirit. She leaves behind her nephew, David Cagliostro; two nieces,Joyce O'Brien and Carolyn Cagliostro; and a great niece, Diana Malajas. She was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Sarah Cagliostro and Filomena Vincenzo. A funeral service will take place on Saturday (July 13, 2019) at 11 AM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill, Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 10 to 11 AM just prior to the service. Please share an online expression of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 9, 2019