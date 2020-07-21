1/1
Jennie Zambrello
Jennie (Maurello) Zambrello, 101, of West Hartford, CT passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and loving caregiver Marvalyn on July 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Carmine Zambrello. Jennie graduated from Hartford Public High School with the class of 1935b at the age of 16. She worked at Pratt and Whitney during World War II, later as a Comptometer Operator at Gellis Sporting Goods, and then at The State of Connecticut Tax Department. Jennie was an active parishioner at Saint Mark's Church for over 65 years where she often volunteered, and served as a member of their "Holy Rollers" group. She made her first cross country trip by car in the late 1930s, and again in 1941. She was an avid UCONN Women's basketball fan for many years, and always the last one to leave a party or family gathering. The breadth of her life cannot easily be summarized in a few sentences. She is survived by her son Philip and wife Diane Zambrello of Middletown, CT, son Tom Zambrello of Tucson, AZ, daughter Mary Alice and husband Frank Carlozzi of Farmington, CT, daughter Joanne Zambrello of Bedminster, NJ, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Marvalyn for her love and care for Jennie for the past seven years. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held followed by a burial at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford, CT. A memorial service will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Jennie's name to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital or at alivingtribute.org. Que sera sera. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 21, 2020.
July 21, 2020
Dear Phil and Dianne, we are so sorry for your loss. Ted and I are thinking of you and your family. Love you!
Beverly Moskey
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dear Phil and family, thinking of you all at this sad time and hoping you find peace in the memories you hold dear. Peace. Judi McCue
Judi McCue
July 21, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Carlozzi/ Zambrello families,on your loss. I had the pleasure of knowing Jennie for many many years and she always had a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. She will be
Lisa (beautyland)
