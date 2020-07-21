Jennie Zambrello

Jennie (Maurello) Zambrello, 101, of West Hartford, CT passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and loving caregiver Marvalyn on July 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Carmine Zambrello. Jennie graduated from Hartford Public High School with the class of 1935b at the age of 16. She worked at Pratt and Whitney during World War II, later as a Comptometer Operator at Gellis Sporting Goods, and then at The State of Connecticut Tax Department. Jennie was an active parishioner at Saint Mark's Church for over 65 years where she often volunteered, and served as a member of their "Holy Rollers" group. She made her first cross country trip by car in the late 1930s, and again in 1941. She was an avid UCONN Women's basketball fan for many years, and always the last one to leave a party or family gathering. The breadth of her life cannot easily be summarized in a few sentences. She is survived by her son Philip and wife Diane Zambrello of Middletown, CT, son Tom Zambrello of Tucson, AZ, daughter Mary Alice and husband Frank Carlozzi of Farmington, CT, daughter Joanne Zambrello of Bedminster, NJ, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Marvalyn for her love and care for Jennie for the past seven years. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held followed by a burial at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford, CT. A memorial service will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Jennie's name to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital or at alivingtribute.org
Que sera sera.