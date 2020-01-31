Home

Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Parish (St. Peter's Church)
98 Franklin Sq.
New Britain, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
1141 Stanley St.
New Britain, CT
View Map
Jennifer A. (Ayotte) Darland, 34, of Virginia, formally of Berlin, died Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020). Born in New Britain, the daughter of Janice (Hebert) Ayotte and Danny Ayotte, she lived in Groton, Souda Bay Greece and the last four years in Virginia. She graduated from Berlin High School in 2004, received a Bachelor's Degree with honors from C.C.S.U. in Criminal Justice and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. She served 10 years in the Navy as a Petty Officer and was an MA 2. In addition to her parents, Jennifer is survived by her husband Adam Darland, her brother Eric Ayotte and his wife, Lori-Ann; her nieces and nephews MacKenzie, Derek and Josh; her step-children Ethan, Addison, Alexis and Aiden and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held Monday (Feb. 3, 2020) 9:00 AM from the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Divine Providence Parish (St. Peter's Church) 98 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery 1141 Stanley St. New Britain. Visitation will be held Sunday (Feb. 2) from 2:00 – 5:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Department of Connecticut, 35 Cold Spring Rd STE 315 Rocky Hill Road, CT 06067. To send a condolence to the family please visit, www.FarrellFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 31, 2020
