On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Jennifer Currie Macintosh passed away unexpectedly at the age of 49. Jenny, Auntie Jenny, or Jenny Mac as she was affectionately called, was born on February 22, 1971, in Hartford, CT to Bruce Douglas Macintosh and Wendy Wilson Macintosh. Jenny earned her degree in Early Childhood Development. Most of her career was spent in childcare and she held the position of Director at KinderCare for over a decade. Jenny's heart could envelop the whole world. While she chose not to marry or have biological children, she earned the name Auntie Jenny for the number of children she raised as her own. Jenny leaves behind her loving family, and countless friends who mourn her passing. Growing up in West Hartford she was an avid skier and soccer player and her father Bruce coached her soccer team and shared in her love of skiing. Her family spent a lot of time at the beach and that continued to be a love of hers throughout her life. She loved music and dancing and if there was a jam band or some reggae playing, she was there - no matter what. Jenny never held back and always did and said exactly what she wanted. If you were one of the many lucky enough to be loved by Jenny, she would show up and wrap you in her arms with the most genuine hug you've ever felt. She would lie next to you and cry when things were hard and dance next to you when things were good. She was known for her laugh, which started deep in her belly and filled the universe. Jenny was preceded in death by her beloved father, Bruce, and her brother-in-law, Tim Masley. She is survived by her mother Wendy (Louis Cutillo), her step-mother, Janice Macintosh, sisters Kim Fleming (David Dawes) and Amy Macintosh, nieces Sophie Macintosh, Lily Masley, Daisy, Eliza and Georgie Fleming, her adopted "kids" Andrew, Alex, Averie, Bella, Lola, and Makaveli, along with dozens of others who knew her as their second mother, and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins who will miss her dearly. Jenny will be laid to rest next to her Father in Canton, CT. Due to the current pandemic; services will be announced in the summer. If you wish to be included on the invite, please email Wendy Macintosh, [email protected] Donations in Jenny's name can be made to Marc Community Resources, marccommunityresources.org, an organization near and dear to Jenny and her family's heart, helping people with mental disabilities. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Jenny's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020