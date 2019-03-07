Jennifer Lynn (Grous) McNary departed this world on March 1, 2019, at her home in Brookline, Vermont. Jen was born on October 26, 1967, to Nanette Dugan and Edward Grous, and was raised in Connecticut. She spent a number of years in the greater Boston area where she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Massachusetts Boston. Jen had a 16 year career with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Vocational Rehabilitation Services where she served as both a counselor and a supervisor, helping many people find their calling. Jen was an active volunteer firefighter, a deacon at West Dover Congregational Church, a member of Boston's Moving Violations (an all women's motorcycle club), and past president of Deerfield Valley Sportsman Club. Jen sang with the Brattleboro Concert Choir and competed in a Tough Mudder. She founded and ran Sleeping Dog Farm in Whitingham, Vermont. Jen was an avid hiker and loved her dogs and horses. She was an exceptional cook, dancer, and artist, and a dear friend to many. She loved shared sunrises especially on Putney Mountain, Harriman Dam, Cape Cod, and Austin. Jennifer loved living and had boundless energy. She had a massive circle of friends who will miss her greatly.Jen is survived by Johnny Swing, her true love, her beloved sister, Elizabeth Grous, of Austin, Texas, her father, Edward, and her stepmother, Jane Isabelle of Windsor Locks, Connecticut and Punta Gorda, Florida. She was predeceased by her mother, Nanette Dugan.Jennifer faced cancer with bravery, humor, and grace demonstrating to all what it meant to "Live while dying."Donations in Jennifer's name may be made to Find The Cause Breast Cancer Foundation online at https://findthecausebcf.org/donate/, or by mail to PO Box 2112, Framingham, Massachusetts, 01703.Jennifer's internment is private and a Celebration of Life will be held on June 15, 2019, on Putney Mountain. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary