Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Simsbury Cemetery
16 Plank Hill Road
Simsbury, CT
Jennifer Prince Obituary
Jennifer (Duschaneck) Prince, 67, of Rhode Island, beloved wife of David P. Prince, died Monday, June 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William and Norma Duschaneck and had lived in Simsbury for many years. A retired medical assistant, she enjoyed volunteer work, was a master cook and loved spending time in nature, gardening and photography. In addition to her husband David, she is survived by her three children, Benjamin Tickner and wife Nicole, William Tickner and Bronwyn Lapointe and husband Seth; two sisters, Diane Conwell and Sarah Egloff; six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 22nd at the Simsbury Cemetery, 16 Plank Hill Road in Simsbury. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Jennifer's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 20, 2019
