Jenny Connors, 68, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born in Hartford to the late John and Teresa (Oddo) DeLisa, she has been a Windsor resident most of her life. Jenny was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed trips to the casino and other adventures with her sister Linda, and spending time with her niece, nephews and grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Franky Hopkins of Windsor; her brothers, Michael and Joseph DeLisa; her sister Linda Griskewicz; and her grandchildren, Jade, Logan and Brooklyn Hopkins. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
