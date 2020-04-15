Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
More Obituaries for Jenny Raimondi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Raimondi


1926 - 2020
Jenny Raimondi Obituary
Raimondi, Jenny (DeMeo) of Rocky Hill, departed this life on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born January 7, 1926, the firstborn of the late Silvio and Mary (Silvester) DeMeo in Hartford, CT. She resided in Hartford the majority of her life until marrying William (Chops) Raimondi. They then moved to Rocky Hill, where they raised their daughter Margo who passed away on December 19, 2011. Besides her parents, husband, and daughter, she was predeceased by two brothers, Ralph "Gallo" DeMeo and Ronald "Ronnie" DeMeo; and three sisters, Georgina DeMeo, Doris Ferguson and Lorraine Lombardi. She leaves behind three beautiful grandchildren, whom she adored and admired, Derrick Holmes, Tyler Holmes and Melanie Holmes, all of Rocky Hill. She also leaves her youngest sister, Donna (DeMeo) Northrop of Rocky Hill; her stepdaughter Brenda Rogers of South Windsor; and many nieces and nephews and special friends. Known as Mimi, Auntie or Jen, she will be sadly missed and remembered for her glamour, her gorgeous hair and accessories, amazing desserts, and especially her tambourine and spirited rendition of "Nagasaki" where the women Wicky Wacky Woo. Funeral services will be private for the family, and a mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations may be made to The Reid R. Sacco Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Program at Tufts Cancer Center and mailed to Tufts Medical Center 800 Washington Street, #231 Boston, MA 02111. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at Rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020
