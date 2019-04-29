Jerald "Victor" Wojsznarowicz, 90, of Kensington and formerly of New Britain passed away on Wednesday (April 24, 2019) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. He was the beloved husband for 53 years of the late Mary (Humenansky) Wojsznarowicz who passed away on September 11, 2006. Born in Duryea, PA, son of the late Harry and Theresa Wojsznarowicz, he graduated from Duryea High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Jerald is a World War II Veteran serving 3 years in Japan as an airplane and engine mechanic.He has been a Kensington resident for 31 years. Jerald was employed as a Test Stand Operator for Pratt & Whitney at Wilgoos Lab in East Hartford for 38 years, retiring in 1992.He was known by many as "Vic" and enjoyed bowling in many area leagues primarily at Bowl O Rama and Laurel Lanes. He always enjoyed fishing and golf with his friends and family and even more during retirement years. He was a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan and was extremely happy to see his team win the Super Bowl in 2018.He is survived by his son, Gerald Wojsnarowicz and his wife Ann Marie of Bristol; his daughter, Ann Marie Wojsnarowicz of Newington,; his two loving grandchildren, U.S. Army Sgt. Scott Wojsnarowicz and his wife Madeline of Colorado Springs Colorado and Lauren Wojsnarowicz and her fiance Shaun Casey of Bristol who is in the U.S. Air Force San Antonio Texas. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews and was especially close to his niece Diane Cosgrove and nephew John Burbich both in PA. Besides his wife Mary, he was predeceased by a son, David Wojsnarowicz (February 7, 2006) ; his brothers, Edward and Cyril Wojsznarowicz; and sisters, Marcella (Wojsznarowicz) Olszewski and Illona (Wojsznarowicz) Burbich.Calling hours will be held Thursday ( May 2, 2019 ) 5 to 7 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square , New Britain . Private services and burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park , Rocky Hill, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , PO Box 758517 , Topeka , KS , 66675 -8517. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy www.carlsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary