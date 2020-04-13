|
|
1/25/1942-2/21/2020 Jereanne K. Willich, 78, of Edgewater, FL was born the only child to the late Alice (Buchanan) and Norman Zebulon Knight of Lewiston, ME. She was a graduate of the Edward Little High School and the nursing program at Bates College, both located in Lewiston, ME. Jere was a long-time resident of Eastford, CT before she and her husband, Richard, moved to Edgewater, FL where they had resided until her passing. Jere served as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 35 years in Connecticut where she was known as a steadfast, compassionate caregiver with a strong work ethic. Throughout her life she enjoyed countless arts and crafts, participating in numerous community activities, social events and traveling. She especially enjoyed hosting gatherings with family and friends with lots of home-cooked recipes. She was a Past Worthy Adviser and Majority Girl of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls in Lewiston, ME and a 44-year member of Temple Chapter #53, South Windsor, CT, Order of the Eastern Star. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard Willich, daughters Jennifer Willich and companion Robert Gokey, Marsha Willich and companion Julie Casey, son Robert Willich and companion Catherine Blake, and daughter Rebecca Gould and husband Raymond. Granddaughters Amber Waller, Alexis Waller, Abbey Casey and husband Christopher, grandson Charles Noren, step-granddaughter Olivia Gould and great-grandson Christopher Casey. In lieu of flowers or cards, donations may be made in Jere's memory to: , Springfield, MA memo: "In memory of Jereanne Willich" Mail to: Sphinx Shriners 3066 Berlin Turnpike PO Box 310157 Newington, CT 06131-0157
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 13, 2020