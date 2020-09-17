Jeremy S. Jones of West Hartford CT, formerly of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Jerry was the son of the late Emerson and Florence (Swan) Jones. A lifelong resident of the Hartford area, he graduated from Hall High School in 1946, and Hobart College in 1949 where he was a member of Sigma Phi fraternity. Jerry served as a Staff Sargent in the Army's 45th Infantry Division in Inchon, South Korea. He was employed at Aetna Life Insurance Company until his retirement in 1989. An active member of First Congregational Church in Bloomfield, he also served as the president of Bloomfield Lions Club, the Republican Town Committee, and was an elected official of Zoning Board of Appeals. He served as president of Bloomfield Interfaith Homes, and on the Board of Directors for both Bloomfield and Hartford County YMCA. Jerry was a member of West Hartford Squires, Wintonbury Historical Society, Hartford Audubon Society, and Hog River Outing Club. He enjoyed playing golf, tennis, squash, and cheering for UConn basketball and Boston Red Sox baseball. Jerry is survived by his children Amy Hadden of Goshen, Kenneth and his wife Christine Jones of Hampstead, NC, and Bradford and his wife Diane Jones of Simsbury. His grandchildren Brian and his wife Caitlin Hadden of Morristown, NJ, Erika Jones of Durham, NC, Kevin and his wife Marilyn Jones of Jamestown, RI, and Haley Jones of New York, NY as well as great-grandchildren Charlie and Louisa Hadden of Morristown, NJ. Besides his parents, Jerry was pre-deceased by his wife Carolyn (Rockwell), and his brother Alan Jones. Burial will be private due to the Covid pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be made to First Congregational Church, 10 Wintonbury Ave, Bloomfield, CT 06002.



