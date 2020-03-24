|
|
Jerome Colburn Williams, 76, of West Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. A private celebration of his life will take place on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 319 Barbour Street, Hartford, CT; with visitation from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, 2035 Main Street, Hartford, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Williams family and view full obit, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2020