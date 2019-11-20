Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of St. Peter Claver,
47 Pleasant St.
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome E. Howard


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome E. Howard, devoted husband of Marcia Yulo Howard passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jerome E. Howard can be made to: The Center for Children's Advocacy, 65 Elizabeth Street, Hartford, CT 06105 or The Halyn Murtha Family Assistance Fund through the Epilepsy Foundation of CT, 386 Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457-3360 or Warriors for Warriors Headquarters c/o Acupuncture, Shiatsu & Oriental Medicine of New England, 339 Flanders Road, Suite 107, East Lyme, CT 06333. Calling hours are 4-7 pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Church of St. Peter Claver, 47 Pleasant St., West Hartford. Burial will be private. For the full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
Download Now