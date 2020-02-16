Home

Jerome F. "Jerry" Reed, 69, of South Windsor, beloved husband of 38 years of Patrice (McCrary) Reed passed away at home on Friday, February 7, 2020. Jerry was born in Richmond, VA to Lillian (Jackson) Reed and R. James Reed. Jerry worked at Travelers Insurance Company for over 20 years prior to his retirement, and was a member of the Navy and Air Force Reserves for 23 years. In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by his two children, Ashley Reed of Ellington and Bryant Reed of South Windsor. A memorial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at glioblastomafoundation.org
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 16, 2020
