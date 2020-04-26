Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Interment
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
Jerome "Romeo" Jones

Jerome "Romeo" Jones, 68, husband of Corine (Mack) Jones, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Also affectionately called Romey, he was born in South Carolina to the late Lillian Hart and Walter Butts. A drive-thru visitation will take place on Monday, April 27, 2020 from 1:00P.M.-2:00P.M., at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT; followed by a private interment. To leave a message of comfort for the Jones family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
