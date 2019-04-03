Jerome Smith, 87, of Mansfield, Connecticut passed away in the early morning on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Stockton, California, where he and his wife Myriam had recently moved to be close to their son and his family.Jerry was born and grew up in the Jewish community of the Bronx, and went to college at the Bronx campus of New York University. His father Simon and mother Dina had no other children, but he was surrounded by a close and loving network of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He attended graduate school in psychology at UConn, where he fell in love with the rural atmosphere, the collegial department, and fellow psychology student Myriam Witkin. Jerry and Myriam were married in 1960.After short periods working at the MITRE Corporation and Oklahoma State University, Jerry was delighted to be able to return to the UConn Psychology Department as a faculty member in 1966. He was so valued for his fairness, generosity, and sense of responsibility that he was chosen to be chair of the department for three consecutive 5 year terms, from 1976 to 1991. His research was in experimental psychology, in the fields of memory, perception, and learning.He is survived by his wife Myriam, son David, daughter-in-law Sarah Mathis, grandchildren Samuel and Margaret, sister-in-law Rachelle Annechiarico and brother-in-law Morton Witkin. As a husband and father, he was unfailingly and energetically supportive, patient, and loving. His warmth and sense of humor were immediately apparent every time he spoke, whether making the toast at his son's wedding or chatting with neighbors on an airplane. He is already greatly missed.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Jerry's honor to the Department of Psychological Sciences, through fund 20165 at the University of Connecticut Foundation. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 9:30am, Hillel Burial Society, Intersection of Rte. 31 and Rte. 32, Storrs Mansfield, CT. To sign the online memorial guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary