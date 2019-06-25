Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sanctuary of Beth El Temple
2626 Albany Ave.
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Temple Beth El
2626 Albany Ave.
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Stephen Roth


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Jerome S. Roth, 78 years of age, of Islamorada, FL, formally of West Hartford, CT passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Candis (Krajewski) Roth for 25 years. Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Lester and Rita (Shlomberg) Roth. He was born on April 9, 1941 in Hartford CT. After growing un in West Hartford Connecticut, he began college at the University of Connecticut. In his third year of college, he applied early decision based on his academic record to Tufts Dental School in Boston MA. Upon his graduation from Tufts Dental School, Jerry joined the US Army achieving the rank of Captain. Dr. Roth spent 30 years as a practicing general dentist in Newington CT. After retiring from dentistry, Jerry began to pursue his interest in real estate, and continued this business with family until his passing. In addition to his wife, Jerome leaves his sons, David Roth and his wife, Sara, of Wellington, FL, Andrew Roth and his wife, Angela, of Farmington, CT and Michael Roth and his wife, Ileen, of West Hartford, CT; his brother, Attorney Stuart M. Roth and his wife, Ellen, of Bloomfield, CT; his six beloved grandchildren, Zachary, Tyler, Amanda, Joshua, Kennedy and Greyson, and his former spouse C. Kelly Roth of Newington Ct. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the Sanctuary of Beth El Temple, 2626 Albany Ave., West Hartford, CT with Rabbi James Rosen officiating. Interment will follow in the Beth El Temple Cemetery, 51 Jackson St., Avon, CT. The family will receive relatives and friends immediately following the cemetery service back at Temple Beth El to share in food and drink. Additionally, please join the family as we sit Shiva On Wednesday June 26th, and Thursday June 27th at 199 Brewster Rd, West Hartford CT 06117 at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dr. Jerome S. Roth's honor can be made to the St. Jude Foundation, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Jerome, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now