Jerome Wesley Jenkins Jr. 24, of Enfield passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born July 24, 1994 at Johnson Memorial Hospital as a twin to Jerome W. Jenkins Sr. and Alycka Charlene Wagner. Jerome was a handsome man both inside and out with an illuminating smile that would lite up the room. He was an excellent basketball player who loved to antagonize players, friends and family with his charismatic style. Along with both his parents he leaves to mourn his passing his twin sister Justyce Jenkins, siblings Alycka Washington, Jerel and Janaya Jenkins: Maternal grandparents Lila Williams & Albert Lewis: aunts and uncles Adriene Bivens, Hope Evans, Londeena Grice, James and Shannon Kinder: along with numerous cousins and friends. Jerome was predeceased by both his Paternal grandparents Londeen & Joanne Jenkins. Jerome's family will be receiving friends at the Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, on Thursday March 28th, from 4 - 7 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences or more information please visit: www.brownememorialchapels.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2019
