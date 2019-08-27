Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerram Delahunty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerram E. Delahunty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerram E. Delahunty Obituary
Jerram E. Delahunty, 43, of Bristol, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at home. He was born June 22, 1976, in Bristol the son of Reneé (Lessard) Moreshead. He was employed by O&G Industries as a crane operator. Besides his mother and her husband Dennis, he is survived by a son Liam Delahunty of NC, a brother Colin J. Delahunty and wife Ryaan of FL and a niece Teagan Delahunty of FL. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 31 at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington at 11:30 a.m. Calling hours will be Friday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiaafh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerram's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now