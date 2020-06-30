Jerrold Abell 85 of Glastonbury CT passed away after a short non covid related illness on June 28th Born in Salem, Mass., he was the son of the late Lily and David Abell of Salem Massachusetts. Jerry was a Chemical Engineering Graduate from Northeastern University and additionally held a master's degree in business from the University of CT. Jerry was an executive in many capacities for 40 years at Rogers Corporation in Rogers Connecticut and among his many accomplishments were his time as President of the National Association of Purchasing Managers. Jerry was a longtime member of Temple Beth Sholom of Manchester. Jerry served as both Kadima and USY youth adviser on a local and regional basis for many years among his many endeavors involving the synagogue. Jerry is predeceased by his wife of 50 years Sheila Abell. He leaves behind his partner of 10 years Barbara Gordes of Glastonbury CT his son, Ronald M. Abell, and his wife, Brenda, of Palm Harbor Florida, his daughter, Lisa N. Krell, and her husband, Daniel, of Brookeville, Md.; his two grandchildren, Chelsea Abell and Ivy Lyn Krell; his sister Maxine Simons, and her husband Robert of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. His nephews Jonathan and William Simons and niece Sherri Craig. His brother in law Joel Blumsack of Sarasota Florida and nephew Todd Blumsack and predeceased by his nephew Craig Blumsack. Funeral services are to be held today, June 30th , at 2 p.m. at Beth Sholom Memorial Park at 222 Autumn St in Manchester In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Sholom of Manchester General Fund, the Craig Blumsack Fund which provides youth opportunities for study camp and enrichment for Judaic activities in the Niantic/East Lyme CT area at Temple Emaun-el POB 288 Waterford Ct. 06385 or Or the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center of Hartford Hospital, ATTN: Department of Philanthropy, 80 Seymour Street, P.O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford. For further information, directions, or to share memories of Jerry with his family, please visit online at: www.weinsteinmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 30, 2020.