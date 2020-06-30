Jerrold "Jerry" Oechsler November 1, 1955 – June 27, 2020, died Saturday June 27, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer, which he fought valiantly and with quiet dignity. Jerry was pre-deceased by his father, Franklin Oechsler, and his grandparents, Edward and Louise Riley. He is survived by his mother Patricia (Riley) Oechsler, brother James Oechsler & his wife Shelly, his sister Patricia Jacques & husband Jean, his identical twin Jonathan Oechsler & wife Holly and his nephews Christopher Jacques and James Oechsler and nieces Ashley Jacques and Bianca Racine and his life long friend Dickie Franco as well as his many cousins and friends. Jerry, an amazing Chef for the Marriott in Hartford, lived a life full of mixed passions. He loved music and playing drums, and cooking for his family on special occasions and holidays. Most of all, he loved his German Shepherd Barney, and he is now reunited with his many other rescue Shepherds in Heaven – Zeus, Buddy, Midnite, Kamala, Major, Sargent, and Angus. Jerry had the biggest soul and most generous and loving nature, owning a heart of gold. He would do anything for anybody. What you saw, if you were lucky enough to be his friend, was a truly delightful, generous, easy-going, fun-loving guy. He will be sorely missed, but will forever live on in the heart of many lives he touched. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday morning, July 3rd, 2020 at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester, Connecticut. Calling hours are 9-11 a.m., with burial immediately following the service at Old Church Cemetery in Glastonbury, Connecticut. Masks are required, and CDC recommendations will be observed. In honor of Jerry's love for German Shepherds, memorial contributions made to German Shepherd Rescue of New England @ GSRNE.com will be greatly appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 30, 2020.