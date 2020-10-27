1/2
Jerry J. Julian
Jerry J. Julian, 69, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born in Stafford Springs, CT, son of the late Hugo and Anita (Ceppetelli) Julian. Jerry served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam era, and retired as a truck driver from Williams Fuel Oil. He loved skeet shooting, and made it to the world championships in San Antonio, TX in 1993. He was also a member of the Italian Benefit Society. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Penny (Hearn) Julian; daughter, Jamie Julian; and sister-in-law, Heidi Julian. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph "Jimmy" Julian. Services will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made to Stafford Ambulance Association, 27 Willington Ave., Stafford Springs, CT 06076. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
