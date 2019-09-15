Home

Jerry McAdams, former West Hartford resident, business consultant and theatrical advocate, died in St. Louis on 9/16/2018. He was previously employed by GE and Maritz. McAdams was an enthusiastic supporter of the Producing Guild; Mark Twain Masquers; West End Players; Black Dog Supper Theatre as director and co-principal with Bette Scott, Jerry Reid & Kj Rink; and Circle Theatre's artistic director in Middletown. Please visit Calvin Wilson's feature of McAdams in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at the following link: https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/obituaries/jerry-mcadams-st-louis-theater-professional-dies-at/article_fa180e86-f519-58e9-a15c-b6c868e92389.html
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 15, 2019
