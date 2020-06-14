Jerry R. Sansing
1942 - 2020
Jerry R. Sansing of Killingworth CT died suddenly on June 6th 2020 at his home. Beloved husband of Dolores (Kyttle) Sansing, Jerry was born on June 27th 1942 in Dayton Ohio to the late Clarence and Imelda Sansing. Jerry was a graduate of Libbey High School in Toledo, Ohio. He Joined the Service as a Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd class from 1960-1965. He worked for New Departure Hayatt GM in Bristol, CT then for Sandvik Milford Corporation until his retirement. Jerry was deeply loved and is survived by his wife Dolores, his brother David and Cheryl Sansing of Ohio as well as 3 step children, 4 children and their spouses. Arthur and Donna Lebert of Clinton, CT, Brian Patrick Lebert of Northford, CT and Michael and Carrie Lebert of Clinton, CT, Steven and Lauren Sansing of Chester, New Hampshire, Michael and Patti Sansing of Marion TWP, Maine, Kelley and Dale Hornberger of Lancaster, PA and Kimberly Sansing of Bristol, CT. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Macy, Alexandra, Thomas, Kelsey and Matthew Lebert. Christopher, Morgan, Aubrie, Kyle, Drew,(Wife Emily) Olivia, Ava, Dustin and Brianna Hornberger and great grandchild Weston Sansing of Cutler Maine. Jerry had many interests, he loved his Family, gardens, tag saling and all animals. Jerry was a fun loving joker. His sense of humor will be missed at all family functions and by all who knew him. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.
