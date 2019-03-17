Jerry Rojo, Professor Emeritus of Dramatic Arts at the University of Connecticut, award-winning set designer, and pioneer in developing Environmental Theatre, passed away on February 27, 2018. He was a visionary artist, a first-rate teacher, and the kindest, most caring human being imaginable. He will forever remain in our hearts.Rojo was a professor of design and performance at the University of Connecticut from 1961-1990. As a designer, he helped to shift American theater away from "kitchen table reality" to new and creative theatrical expressions through his work with renowned director Richard Schechner and The Performance Group. He designed or co-designed many Performance Group productions in his decades long collaboration with Schechner. Again and again, Rojo reconceived the Performing Garage theater, starting with an empty cube and coming up with startlingly new and theatrically perfect environments. Their revolutionary and Obie Award winning production of "Dionysus in 69" caused the audience and performers to share the same physical space. Rojo designed 12 theater spaces and over 140 Off-Broadway, Regional and University stage productions. He won a Drama Desk Award in '73 for his design of Beckett's "Endgame" and a Barrymore Award in '03 for his design of Charles Mee's "Big Love" at the Wilma Theater in Philadelphia. At UConn, he developed Environmental Theatre performance methods, working with ensembles to create "built pieces," which has grown into today's "devised theatre." As part of this creative work, Rojo designed and built the Mobius Theater at UConn, now considered an important landmark of American theatrical architecture. His work at UConn was also the basis of his book, "An Acting Method Using the Psychophysical Experience of Workshop Games-Exercises." Until his passing, he continued to mentor UConn students, considering the work of the next generation of theatre practitioners to be most important. He was especially supportive of the UConn Puppet Arts Program. In students taught and colleagues influenced, Rojo's legacy continues to grow and enrich the world of theatre in the USA and globally.Jerry Rojo is survived by his lifelong love and partner, Joanne Pattavina; his loving son, Brian Rojo and wife, Mary; grandsons, Wyatt, Aidan and Emmit; brothers Richard and Dennis; numerous nieces and nephews; and caregiver and friend John Nolan. Memorial Celebration: Saturday, May 4th, 2019 from 3-5 at The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, 1 Royce Circle, Storrs, CT. https://www.facebook.com/Jerry-Rojo-Memorial-Page-2089409774505768/More on his life and legacy: web.uconn.edu/rojoThose wishing to honor Jerry Rojo's life and legacy may make gifts to the Jerry Rojo and Joanne Pattavina Mobius Theater Fund at the UConn Foundation. Please make checks payable to: The UConn Foundation, 2390 Alumni Drive, U-3206, Storrs, CT 06269. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary