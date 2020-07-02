1/1
Jerzy "Jerry" Paleczny
Jerzy "Jerry" Paleczny, 49, of Cobalt, CT, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 after a brief illness. Born and raised in New Britain, he moved to East Berlin, CT as a teenager and also lived in Sylvan Beach, NY before settling in Cobalt, CT in 2006. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart School in New Britain, Berlin High School, and Mohawk Valley College in New York. He worked as a licensed contractor, renovating and restoring properties throughout central Connecticut. Jerry was known for and well-respected for his work ethic, and he worked very hard to provide for his family. Jerry loved animals, music, fishing, and enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed football and was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan. Jerry leaves his beloved daughter Isabella, stepson Cody, and his long-time partner and mother of Isabella, Robin Anderson. He also leaves his mother and stepfather, Ursula and Arthur Smith of East Berlin, and his father and stepmother, Jerry and Barbara Paleczny of Newington. He is also survived by his sister and her husband, Katherine and William Viar of Alexandria, VA; his brother, Jack Paleczny of Boston, MA; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. His family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the ICU Critical Care Unit at Middlesex Hospital for their special care. There will be a private funeral and Mass of Christian Burial, followed by burial at Wilcox Cemetery in East Berlin. Donations may be made in his honor to an Education Fund for Isabella (checks should be made payable to Isabella Paleczny). For more information about the Education Fund for Isabella, please contact ursula341@gmail.com. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Jerry with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
