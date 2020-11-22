1/1
Jesse C. Barnes
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Jesse Calvin Barnes, Sr., 83, of Bloomfield, CT, entered eternal rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Jesse was born on March 20, 1937 in Orange, NJ to the late Matthew and Earo (Tisdale) Barnes. Jesse retired from General Tires of Hartford and was a Army veteran. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Isabell (Brown) Barnes; daughters, Robin Cherie Barnes-Johnson, Kymm Barnes Watson and son, Jesse Calvin Barnes Jr. (Marlene). He leaves to cherish his memory one loving sister, Sarah Barnes, cousin Lillian Hopson, and a host of nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great children, relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will take place on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Carmon Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor, CT 06095 with visitation from 10:00AM-11:00AM and service from 11:00 AM -12:00 PM. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Barnes family, view the full obituary and live streamed service, www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
NOV
24
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 21, 2020
We send our condolences to Jesse, Marlene and family. May you receive all the comfort you need during this time.
Tim & Dayshell Foreshaw
Coworker
November 22, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
