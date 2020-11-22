Jesse Calvin Barnes, Sr., 83, of Bloomfield, CT, entered eternal rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Jesse was born on March 20, 1937 in Orange, NJ to the late Matthew and Earo (Tisdale) Barnes. Jesse retired from General Tires of Hartford and was a Army veteran. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Isabell (Brown) Barnes; daughters, Robin Cherie Barnes-Johnson, Kymm Barnes Watson and son, Jesse Calvin Barnes Jr. (Marlene). He leaves to cherish his memory one loving sister, Sarah Barnes, cousin Lillian Hopson, and a host of nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great children, relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will take place on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Carmon Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor, CT 06095 with visitation from 10:00AM-11:00AM and service from 11:00 AM -12:00 PM. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Barnes family, view the full obituary and live streamed service, www.carmonfuneralhome.com