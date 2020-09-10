Jesse M. Frankl, 82, of West Hartford passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the presence of his loving wife, Donna Rubbo Frankl. In addition to Donna, he is survived by his children Gregg Frankl and his wife Carla, Andrea Frankl Keilty and her husband Bryan, Debra DeNovellis and her husband Enzo, Lisa Sheary and her husband Peter, Dina McCann and her husband Sean, his 11 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Joel and Marcia Fox Frankl, his sister-in-law Sharon Dzurich, Gregg and Andrea's mother Linda Frankl, and beloved nephews, nieces and cousins. In his day, Jesse was larger than life: he was a vibrant man with a big personality, a hard worker, and one who would not hesitate to step up if he could help a friend or family member. We already miss his quick wit and the feeling we felt when he shone his light on us. Born on January 25, 1938 in Plainfield, New Jersey, Jesse was the son of John and Gertrude (Pulizer) Frankl. He grew up in Hartford and spent his life in and around the Hartford area. He graduated from Weaver High School in 1956, where he enjoyed playing football and golf, and later earned his BA from UConn and his JD from UConn Law School. While in law school, Jesse worked as an intern in the Secretary of State's Office under Governor Ella Grasso, and became interested in business, politics and law. He later served as insurance counsel with Travelers and then Cigna, rising to become vice president in charge over all of Cigna's mid-western legal offices. Not wanting to move to the midwest, he left Cigna and resumed his career as a trial attorney in private practice. Jesse loved the courtroom. He was a fierce advocate and was not afraid to take on difficult or controversial cases. One example was his representation of the Torrington Police Department in the Tracey Thurman case in 1985. The Thurman case raised novel constitutional questions about an individual's right to police protection, and while Jesse did not win the case at trial, his argument was later upheld before the U.S. Supreme Court in a different case, winning him nationwide publicity. In 1991, Jesse was appointed by Governor Lowell P. Weicker, Jr. to be a commissioner of the Connecticut Workers' Compensation Commission, and a year later, the Governor promoted Jesse to Chairman of the Commission. Jesse is still known today as the leader who drove the sweeping 1992 Workers' Compensation Act reforms through the legislature, and who brought about extensive change in the organization and management of the Workers' Compensation Commission, improving the agency's efficiency and responsiveness. In 2000, in recognition of his achievements and his leadership, he was named President of the international workplace injury association, the IAIABC. In all, Jesse served 16 years on the Connecticut Workers' Compensation Commission and most of his reforms remain today. Apart from his work and his family, Jesse loved sports. He was an avid fan of the UConn Huskies and the Yankees, and also cheered the Giants when their performance did not force him to change the channel. He loved playing golf, playing cards with "the boys," and spending time each year in Florida and Aruba with Donna and friends. He particularly liked poking fun at friends who were Red Sox fans when the Yanks were up. We will miss your wry humor and big presence, Jesse. Jesse's family would like to thank all those who helped care for him, particularly his in-home aides; we know it was far from easy. Private funeral services will be held on Friday, September 11 and the family will observe a private period of mourning. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.



