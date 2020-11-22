Jessica "Jesse" Lynn Daleb, 33, of Manchester passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020. Her loving family was by her side as she slipped away to be with the Lord. Jessica's life was defined by the love and support that she gave freely and generously to her family-as a daughter, a sister, and an aunt to her nephew Corey. She leaves her dogs Poppy and Lola, who were faithful friends and companions. Jessica lived most of her life in Windsor, CT, attending Windsor Public Schools and graduating from Windsor High School with the Class of 2006. She worked at Homewatch CareGivers for a number of years, and really enjoyed her working relationship with the office team and caregivers in Windsor. She loved music, animals, anything 'Pink', and really loved connecting regularly with family and friends. Jessica is survived by her mother, Lori Mgrdichian and stepfather, Michael Mgrdichian of Windsor; and her father, Steven Daleb of Okeechobee, FL. She also leaves a sister, Danielle Daleb-Jaconetta, and nephew, Corey Jaconetta of Manchester; a sister, Christine Deschamps of Manchester; and many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank and acknowledge the Oncology and Hospice teams at Hartford Healthcare for their compassionate and expert care throughout Jessica's illness. Funeral and burial arrangements are being handled by Carmon Windsor Funeral Home. A private service will be held at Trinity Church in Windsor. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. For online condolences and to view the service live or after Saturday, November 28th, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.