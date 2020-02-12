Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phalen Funeral Home
285 Migeon Avenue
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 489-9600
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phalen Funeral Home
285 Migeon Avenue
Torrington, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica Scarfo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica Lynn Scarfo


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessica Lynn Scarfo Obituary
Jessica Lynn Scarfo, 40, of Torrington, passed away Monday, February 10th at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. Jessica, the beloved daughter of Yvonne (Brousseau) and John Burnham of Torrington, was born in New Britain, CT on April 12, 1979. She is a graduate of Torrington High School, Class of 1997, and received an Associate's Degree from NWCC, where she was the valedictorian of the Criminal Justice Program. She tirelessly worked at the Friendly Hands Food Bank in Torrington in which she was recently appointed Executive Director. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter Kayla Scarfo, son Brady Scarfo, brother Johnny Burnham and his wife Stephanie of Bristol and their daughter Olive. She also leaves her partner Dani Work as well as many extended family members of whom she loved dearly. The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 PM on Friday, February 14th at Phalen Funeral Home in Torrington, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jessica Scarfo Memorial Fund, c/o 361 Heights Drive, Torrington, CT. 06790. Please make all donations payable to "Kayla Scarfo." www.phalenfuneral.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phalen Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -