June 30, 2020, Jessica Rossiwal Marone, 73, has continued on her journey to her Heavenly home surrounded by the love and prayers of her family. She lived her life giving herself to her family, friends and everyone she came into contact with, most of whom became lifelong friends' thereafter. She had a way of making you look at the bright side of life, making you smile and feel loved with genuine care and compassion. If there was one way to describe her it would be, Pure Joy. She was a devoted Catholic and had a great love for her family. There was not a day that went by where she did not mention family and how much she loved them. She was born on October 21, 1946 in Germany, daughter to the late Czeslaw and Jadwiga (Jodlowska) Rossiwal. Jessica, "Babci", was a good hearted loving Mother, Daughter, Great Grandma, Sister, Aunt and a precious friend to many. She was predeceased by her sister Grace and brother-in-law Stanley Piotrowicz, her sister Dora Montgomery, brother-in-law Lewis Krupka, sister-in-law Catherine Shaw, and nephew John Annello Jr. She leaves behind former spouse Ralph J. Marone Jr and their four children, Ralph "Ralphie" Marone IV, Julie Ann Amenta, Laurie Ann and husband Richard Rossini, Michael A. Marone and his partner Sarah Bauer. Babci loved with all her heart her eight precious grandchildren: Heather, Branden, Madison, Emily, Abby, Tyler, Eleanore Grace, Maeve and her treasured great granddaughter, Adrianna Marie. She is also survived by her dearly loved siblings, Mary and husband Zigmund Brzezinski, Basia Krupka, and her adored brother Vincent Rossiwal as well as in-laws MaryFran Lombardi, Richard Shaw and Douglas Montgomery. Jessica, "Choci", loved and cherished every one of her nieces and nephews and was always eager to hear about their lives and families. Jessica was blessed during her lifetime with many cherished lifelong friends whom she spoke of frequently and lovingly. Her son Ralphie and the rest of the family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to the dedicated and caring staff at St. Francis Hospital, for showing professionalism, kindness and compassion for Jessica and her family. There will be a Catholic mass held on July 9th, 2020 at 11 am at Saint Brigid Church, 1088 New Britain Ave, West Hartford 06110. Followed by interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Avenue, Hartford, 06114. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(Stjude.org
) an organization she held dear.