Jessie Janette (Hynd) O'Brien, 80, of West Hartford, CT the wife of the late Richard J. O'Brien, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in West Hartford, CT where she was a longtime resident. The only child of James M. Hynd and Janet (Blyth) Hynd, Jessie was raised in Manchester, CT and became an accomplished Commercial Loan Administrator at Society for Savings in Hartford as well as an office administrator at Hartford Office Supply until her retirement. While employed, she was a hardworking, well respected employee who was a dear friend to all who knew her. Always enthusiastically celebrating her Scottish heritage, Jessie was an active member for 59 years of the Daughters of Scotia, she achieved the rank of "Chief Daughter" and then proudly acted as "Past Chief Daughter" of the Ellen Douglas Lodge # 8. Whether you knew her by Jessie, Janette, Jan, or Nette, you were always touched by her quick wit, infectious smile, and her wonderful sense of humor. An avid friend to many, Jessie cultivated genuine relationships throughout her life with love and respect. She was always known to "tell it the way it is" but always tempered her comments with encouragement and practical direction, thus lifting people up through her approach. Jessie will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Jessie leaves many loving first and second cousins including Stuart Hynd Sinclair of Glasglow, Scotland, Ian Scott Sinclair of Manchester, England as well as numerous cousins living throughout the United States. A memorial service will be held to honor Jessie on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 am at the The McAuley Auditorium, Abbeyleix building located at 275 Steele Road, West Hartford, CT 06117. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jessie's honor to the Connecticut Humane Society 701 Russell Rd Newington, CT 06111.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2019