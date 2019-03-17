Home

Jewel Mele
Jewel (Banack) Mele, 83, of Wethersfield, beloved wife for 61 years of John Mele, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born in Wallingford on September 3, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Eva (Graham) Banack. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Jewel will be forever missed by her devoted husband John; two daughters, Pamela Farina and Michele Mele, and her three adored grandchildren who meant the world to her, Nicole and husband Eric, Johnny, and Ashley. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Nicholas Mele; sisters-in-law, Mella Mele and Sophie Banack, and her niece and nephew, Maureen and Luke. She was predeceased by her brother, David Banack and sister-in-law, Jean Mele. Special thanks to the hospice nurses and her caregiver, Cynthia.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (March 19) at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Family and friends may call on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jewel's memory may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 (www.alz.org/ct). To share a memory of Jewel with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019
