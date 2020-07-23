Jill Perreault Barrett, 70, died Wednesday, July 22, surrounded by family, community, and an aura of love. Jill was born in Dracut, MA, the daughter of George and Eileen Perreault. She graduated from Dracut High School and Merrimack College. She moved to Hartford in 1971 to attend graduate school at the University of Connecticut School of Social Work, at which she received a Master's in Community Organizing. She certainly put this degree to good use in her personal and professional career. Jill began as a community organizer at Asylum Hill Inc. Always an independent spirit, she left that job to travel across Europe, Egypt, and the Middle East to see the world before she got married. She returned to a position as outreach manager for the Crime Prevention Program with the Hartford Police Department, and next as Executive Director of the Knox Parks Foundation. After a hiatus at home raising three energetic boys, she returned to the work world, earning a second Master's at the University of Massachusetts and then joining the Fitzgerald and Halliday planning firm. She retired from the firm as a senior project manager this year. Jill's civic engagements are many, including service as chair of Hartford's Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission and project manager of the Farmington Avenue Alliance, dedicated to the revitalization of the avenue that runs through her cherished West End neighborhood. Jill met her husband David at a political event in Hartford, and they were married at Trinity Episcopal Church. Jill loved to work on her garden plot at the West End community garden and later moved to gardening at home. She was a rower, heading onto the Connecticut River early in the mornings in her single scull. She took up golfing and got pretty good at it. Her interests were so varied – opera and travel near the top of the list. She was a member of a women's craft group in the West End for more than 40 years. In recent years, Jill became very active in the effort at her church to resettle immigrant families in the Hartford region. She worked with families from Syria and Afghanistan. Jill leaves her husband David, her sons Ian (and his wife and daughter Sara and Vera), Chris and Philip; sister in law Pat Thistle and her husband Ron; brother George Perreault and his wife Lori; brother Jay Perreault; brother Alan Perreault; and many beloved nieces and nephews. A special service to honor Jill will be held at a later date at the boathouse at Riverfront Recapture. A private prayer service will be held on Sunday, July 26, at Trinity Episcopal Church, at 1 p.m. and live streamed. Donations in her memory may be made to Riverfront Recapture in Hartford or Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (IRIS) in New Haven. Jill loved to sit on her front porch, telling stories and greeting passersby. The family will receive visitors on that porch at their home from 4 to 7 on Friday, July 24, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
