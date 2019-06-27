BROWN, Jim, 92, formerly of Buffalo, NY, Simsbury and Stonington, CT, and Sydney, Australia died peacefully in his home June 23, 2019 Husband of the late Louise Reynolds Brown. James was predeceased by his dear son, Jay Brown (1994) and survived by two children: Christina Louise Brown of Canton, CT and Stuart Theodore Brown of South Dartmouth, MA and his wife, Barbara. Grandfather to Ian Hutton, his wife Stephanie; Sean Hutton; Evan Brown, his wife Alita Edelman; Nick, Teddy, and Sarah Brown. Great-grandfather to Addie Mae Hutton and Margot Yen Edelman Brown. Jim graduated from Phillips Andover Academy ('43) and Yale University ('49) and served in the Navy in WWII. James began his career with Aetna Life Insurance and ended as owner of an art gallery, The Different Drummer. Jim many passions: hunting, field trials, cooking, reading, golf, art and writing. His love of travel and eclectic interests provided his family and children with many memorable life experiences, including: an African safari, lessons in bread baking, creative story telling, and his entertaining limericks often shared at family gatherings. "If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears, however measured or far away." (Thoreau) A memorial service will be planned in the future. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary