Jim "Jimmy" William Walker, 78, of West Hartford, transitioned on Friday, April 24, 2020, after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Jim was known for his infectious laugh and smile. He had a kind spirit and loving heart and was a loyal brother, father, and friend. A Celebration of Jim's life will be at a future date. To read the full obituary, leave an on line condolence, or share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.