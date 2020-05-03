Jim "Jimmy" Walker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim "Jimmy" William Walker, 78, of West Hartford, transitioned on Friday, April 24, 2020, after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Jim was known for his infectious laugh and smile. He had a kind spirit and loving heart and was a loyal brother, father, and friend. A Celebration of Jim's life will be at a future date. To read the full obituary, leave an on line condolence, or share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved