Jimmie Hue Davis was born to the late Minnie B. Davis and Howard Davis in Hurtsboro, Alabama on January 2, 1939. Jimmie had fourteen brothers and two sisters. Before leaving Alabama he married Willie Mae Carson and out of that Union are six children Annette D. Huff, Duran (Rhonda) Jimmie, Wade, Farray (Sherena) Vickie D. Little and Keisha and Ebony. He was predeceased by his devoted friend Juanita Bolling Zellous, Stepdaughter Paula Bolling, His girlfriend brother, Raymond Bolling, A Cousin Nick Davis; Sister Bessie Lee; Brother Howard Davis; Grandsons Shaheen Davis and Elijah Zae Little; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral will be Friday, July 5, 11 am with Calling hour 10 am at Mt. Olive Church Ministries, 20 Battles St, Windsor, CT. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. ALL FAITH MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 90 John Fitch Blvd. So. Windsor, CT has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 3, 2019