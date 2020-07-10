Jimmie L. Shelton, Sr. 88 of Tolland passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at home with his loving children by his side. Jimmie was born in Omaha, Georgia son of the late Joe & Mollie (Henly) Shelton. He was the widower of Simone L. Shelton who preceded him in June of 2019. Jimmie was a Trailer Truck Driver for Sweet Life and was in the Teamsters Union for many years. He is survived by a son Jimmie L. Shelton Jr. and his wife MaryEllen of Tolland; a daughter Patricia Shelton of Ellington; two grandsons Austin and Devin Shelton. Graveside Services are Private in East Cemetery, Manchester. John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements and for condolences online please visit: www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 10, 2020.