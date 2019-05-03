Jimmie Lee Hogan, 78, of Hartford, passed away on April 24, 2019. He leaves his wife, Lillian (Gaddy) Hogan; son, Todd P. Hogan of North Haven; a daughter, Lenora L. Hogan of East Hartford; a sister, Beatrice H. Boone of Rome, GA and mother-in-law, Susie Gaddy of Hartford. He also leaves a host of extended family including three sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, many nieces and nephews, three Godchildren, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Jim Hogans and Ethel (Billings) Hogans and two sisters, Ethel Berry and Clara Hogan. Jimmie was a member of Victory Cathedral in Hartford and retired from Allied Printing after many years of service. A homegoing service for Jimmie Hogan will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Victory Cathedral, 205 Bellevue St., Hartford with viewing from 10-11 a.m., service at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Funeral Home of Windsor has care of his arrangements. To read his extended obituary, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 3, 2019