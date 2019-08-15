Home

Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Jimmy Dorsey Jones


1967 - 2019
Jimmy Dorsey Jones Obituary
Jimmy Dorsey Jones, Jr., of Unionville, passed away Friday, August 9th, 2019. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut on December 31, 1967 son of the late Jimmy D. Jones, Sr. and Shirley Tubbs Jones. He was the youngest of two children. He grew up on Cornwall Street and joined Blackwell A.M.E. Zion Methodist Church where his family was very active. He was predeceased by his companion and devoted mother of his sons, Kimmy Turner. He leaves to cherish his memories: his three children; Jimmy D. Jones III, Ashley M. McBride and Kalen D. Jones: one grandson, Keonta S. Crawford, Jr.; his sister Patricia (Jones) Mack (Robert) of Windsor, and a special mother Betty Turner of Plainville. He also leaves three aunts; Emily Kay Sherman-Iyare of Bloomfield, Betty Jean Gooden (Tubbs) of Marion, AL, and Lois (Tubbs) Jones (Lawrence) of Chicago, IL. Lastly, Jimmy leaves his loving partner Gwen Wiley of Unionville, along with a host of cousins, family and friends. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Friday (Aug. 16) from 5:00-7:00pm with a Prayer Service to follow in the Funeral Home at 7:00pm. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 15, 2019
