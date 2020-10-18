Jo-Ann Marie (Warren) Hansen, 69, daughter of the late Dorothy A. (Schnurr) Warren, helped raised by George W. and Margaret A. (Beattie) Kirkland, entered into eternal rest on October 7, 2020 at the Middlesex Health Comfort Care Unit in Middletown, CT. She is survived by her brothers John Warren and Joseph Warren, her sister Barbara (Kirkland) Neumann of Rainbow Springs, FL; brother George Kirkland and his wife Sally of Ocala, FL; her son Lance Hansen and his wife Valerie of Canton, CT; her daughter Karina (Hansen) Fournier and her husband Peter of Cary, NC., and her four grandchildren Serena Briggs of Philadelphia, PA., Paige, Marin and David Fournier of Cary, NC. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews throughout the country. Jo-Ann was predeceased by her brother Gerald Warren and sisters, Helen (Kirkland) Neumann and Marjorie Ann (Kirkland) Deacon. Jo-Ann was born in Troy, NY on August 6, 1951 and spent most of her life in Connecticut having resided in Colchester, Waterbury and Middletown. She was an alumnus of Connecticut College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Connecticut College. Jo-Ann was an active member of First Church of Christ in Middletown, CT where she especially enjoyed playing bells during worship services and at the Annual Candlelight Christmas Concert. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and took great pride in the achievements of her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed the ocean and spending time by the water. Funeral services will be held in 2021 (specific date to be determined) and in lieu of flowers, any memorial donations in-honor of Jo-Ann can be made to the: Middlesex Health Cancer Center, 534 Saybrook Road, Suite 280, Middletown, CT. 06457



