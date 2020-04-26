|
Joan A. Bidwell (April 12, 1933 – April 22, 2020) Joan Bidwell has begun her ultimate journey to rest and share time with her grandparents Fred and Rose Alberghini, parents Rocco and Frances Ambruso, and brother Frank Ambruso. Left behind are her beloved sons, Michael Bidwell & wife Laura of Rocky Hill, Donald Bidwell of Vernon; grandson Donald Bidwell, Jr. and wife Erica; granddaughters Christy Bidwell of Vernon and Nicole Bidwell of Rocky Hill. Also left to mourn are her nieces and nephews and her sister-in-law and lifelong friend, Joanne Bidwell of Old Saybrook. A very independent woman, Joan worked many jobs to support her two loves, her sons, before retiring to Boynton Beach, to care for her mother. A woman of strong faith, Joan enjoyed travelling, playing cards, telling jokes, cooking for neighbors and many summers spent with friends in VT. Her favorite times were spent with her grandchildren. Joan's strong belief in helping others was paramount and her random acts of kindness and generosity continued throughout her lifetime. Joan's family wishes to thank the team of dedicated caregivers of The Atrium at Rocky Hill for their exceptional love and care, and Vitas for their support as well. The funeral service and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020