It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Brown announce her passing on Sunday, February 23, 2019. She passed peacefully at home after a long illness. Joan was born on June 7, 1936 in Bennington, Vermont to Frederick Tobin and Annie Reed (both previously deceased). She moved to Connecticut for hairdressing school and was a hairdresser in Hartford for 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved to entertain. Joan was an active participant in her Plymouth community and spent her time volunteering.She leaves behind her oldest son, Asa Brown, and her youngest son, Hunter Merrill and his wife, Nicole Merrill and grandson Lucas Merrill. She also leaves behind her long- time friends Sharon and Robert Edquist. In keeping with her wishes, a private service with be held with only close friends and family. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary